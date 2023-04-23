Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,337 shares of company stock worth $78,775,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
