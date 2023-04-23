Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $140.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,337 shares of company stock worth $78,775,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.