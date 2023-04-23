Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 626 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 626 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 97.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

