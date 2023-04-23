Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4,065.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 605,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after buying an additional 406,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $108.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

