Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $378.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

