Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 952,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.00. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Featured Articles

