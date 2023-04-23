Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $182.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.17 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

