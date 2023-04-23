Markel (NYSE:MKL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,329.56 on Thursday. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,483.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,299.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,290.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Markel by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.