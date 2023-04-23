Markel Corp Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Moody’s worth $59,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 137.1% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after acquiring an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 243.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 224,279 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,430,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $37,495,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,256. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.72 and its 200-day moving average is $289.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

