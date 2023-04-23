Markel Corp Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Markel Corp bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital One Financial Price Performance
Shares of COF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.
Capital One Financial Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.