Markel Corp Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Markel Corp bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

