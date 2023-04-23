Markel Corp Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,763 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $37.74. 13,679,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,428,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

