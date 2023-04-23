Markel Corp Acquires 15,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $45,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $218.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

