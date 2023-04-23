Mammoth (MMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.00 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $9,787.79 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00029028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,789.89 or 1.00073717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00200033 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,532.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.