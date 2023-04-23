LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 26.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

