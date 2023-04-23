Loup Funds LLC Invests $232,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Loup Funds LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.1% of Loup Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.