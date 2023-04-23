Loup Funds LLC Buys Shares of 147,810 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Loup Funds LLC bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. CarMax comprises 5.1% of Loup Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Loup Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of CarMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.16 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

