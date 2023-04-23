Loup Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 149,810 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Loup Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,000. Block accounts for about 5.3% of Loup Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $24,640,455 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

