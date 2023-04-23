Lisk Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $141.55 million and $11.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004511 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001071 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001132 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,008,623 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

