Lipe & Dalton Sells 300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

