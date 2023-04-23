Lipe & Dalton Sells 232 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Fortive were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

Fortive Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.