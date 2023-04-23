Lipe & Dalton Sells 134 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 989,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 26,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $341.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

