Lipe & Dalton Has $6.30 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 3.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.
KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
