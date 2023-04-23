Lipe & Dalton Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.16.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

