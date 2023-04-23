LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

LPTH opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.