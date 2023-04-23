Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kyndryl Price Performance
Shares of KD stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
