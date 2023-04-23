Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.54% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $58.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.