Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KNOS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

