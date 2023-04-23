Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 390 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $68.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.