Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average of $197.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $219.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

