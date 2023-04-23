Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

