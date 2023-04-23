Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 23 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

ORLY stock opened at $903.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $912.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $848.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $822.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

