Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 1,270 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $157.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day moving average is $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $170.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.