Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

