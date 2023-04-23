Klingman & Associates LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $244.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $259.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

