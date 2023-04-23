Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

