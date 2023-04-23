Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $161.44. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.