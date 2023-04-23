Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 443.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

