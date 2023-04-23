KickToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,759.60 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,759.60 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020517 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,471.28 or 0.99970146 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,000,860 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,000,860.05161507. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0086892 USD and is down -16.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,763.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

