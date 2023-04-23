KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,759.60 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,660.46 or 1.00027961 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,000,860 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,000,860.05161507. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0086892 USD and is down -16.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,763.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

