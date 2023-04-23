JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

REPYY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.84.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Repsol

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.