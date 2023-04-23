JOE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $171.24 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. JOE has a market capitalization of $171.24 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

