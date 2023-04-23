iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

