iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,122 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

