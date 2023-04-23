iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 2.9% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 577.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 814,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 702,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,006,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.