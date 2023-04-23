iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $413.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $439.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.