iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $413.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $439.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.