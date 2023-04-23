Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Investors Title Price Performance

Investors Title stock opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.67. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Investors Title by 112.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.