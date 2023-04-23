Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,274,860 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.25% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

