Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Red Wave Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $316.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $335.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

