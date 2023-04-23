Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days.

Inventiva Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inventiva Company Profile

IVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

