Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an inline rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $304.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

