Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $304.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average is $248.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

